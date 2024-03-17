Ombudsman ruling called out as ‘victim blaming’, Wayne Brown fires up in an email over raised crossings and NZ Post’s new plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / New Zealand Story

One person has suffered critical injuries in a serious two-vehicle crash in the South Auckland suburb of Onehunga, this morning.

Police said emergency services are responding to the crash on Onehunga Harbour Rd, reported to Police around 7.35am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

“Motorists are advised a section of Onehunga Harbour Road is closed while emergency services work at the scene.”

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling in the area.

UPDATE - 8:00AM#SH20 Neilson St northbound off-ramp is now CLOSED due to a crash on Onehunga Harbour Rd. Delay your journey or allow extra time to use alternative off-ramp Queenstown Rd. More: https://t.co/A45kQrjzws ^HJ https://t.co/4IQ7dBJW7q pic.twitter.com/h3G19jJeQI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 17, 2024

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the Neilson St off-ramp is closed due to the crash,

“Delay your journey or allow extra time to use the alternative off-ramp at Queenstown Rd.”