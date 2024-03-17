One person has suffered critical injuries in a serious two-vehicle crash in the South Auckland suburb of Onehunga, this morning.
Police said emergency services are responding to the crash on Onehunga Harbour Rd, reported to Police around 7.35am.
“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.
“Motorists are advised a section of Onehunga Harbour Road is closed while emergency services work at the scene.”
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling in the area.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said the Neilson St off-ramp is closed due to the crash,
“Delay your journey or allow extra time to use the alternative off-ramp at Queenstown Rd.”