One person in critical condition after Wellington crash

One person has been rushed to hospital critically injured after a crash on The Terrace in Wellington.

Police said they were called to a serious two-vehicle crash about 11.15am.

The Terrace is closed at the intersection with Aurora Tce while emergency services attend.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they attended the incident and took one person to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.



