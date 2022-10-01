Voyager 2022 media awards
One person in critical condition after disorder incident in Invercargill

By George Clark
Quick Read
Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after an incident at a property in Lorneville, on Friday night. Photo / File

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after three people were injured - one critically - in a disorder incident in Invercargill yesterday.

Police say they made the arrest today after an incident at a property on Steel Rd, Lorneville, Friday night.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said the parties involved are understood to be known to each other.

"A scene guard was in place at the address overnight."

The 18-year-old man is charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on October 3.