An 18-year-old man has been arrested after three people were injured - one critically - in a disorder incident in Invercargill yesterday.
Police say they made the arrest today after an incident at a property on Steel Rd, Lorneville, Friday night.
One person was transported to hospital in critical condition and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson said the parties involved are understood to be known to each other.
"A scene guard was in place at the address overnight."
The 18-year-old man is charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on October 3.