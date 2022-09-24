Police are responding to a serious crash in Auckland's Flat Bush where one person has critical injuries. Photo / File

One person is reported to have critical injuries after a crash in the east Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

Police were advised of a crash on Valderama Drive at 8.45pm.

Police confirmed there appeared to be at least two cars involved.

This crash adds to an already deadly long weekend on the roads in the North Island.

Earlier today, police confirmed that one person had died following a crash on State Highway 26/Paeroa Kopu Rd.

Police responded to a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 2.30pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while an investigation is under way.

Earlier this evening, emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway.



The crash, which happened just before the St Lukes Rd off-ramp, was reported to police at 6.40pm.



There are not reported to be any serious injuries, but the crash initially closed some lanes, causing significant traffic delays.

By 7.55pm all lanes had been reopened.