Police say the death is not thought to be suspicious. Photo / NZME

Police and ambulance were notified of an incident involving a vehicle on private property in Omiha, Waiheke Island, at 9.40am today.

Upon arrival, a person was found to be dead.

Police said the death was not thought to be suspicious and officers will be making routine inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.