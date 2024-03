Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died after a single vehicle rolled on Shines Rd, Island Cliff in North Otago.

Police said emergency services responded to the crash about 9.30am.

“One person was located deceased at the scene and the road was blocked.

“Police, with the assistance of the Serious Crash Unit, conducted a scene examination and inquiries remain ongoing into the cause of the crash.”

WorkSafe has been advised.