St John responded with one ambulance, one first-response unit, one rapid-response unit and one clinical support vehicle.

One person has died following an accident at a private property in the Hawke’s Bay village of Crownthorpe.

St John said it received a call to an address in Crownthorpe at 2.24pm.

“We responded with one ambulance, one first-response unit, one rapid-response unit and one clinical support vehicle.”

Police confirmed the death has been referred to the Coroner.