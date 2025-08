Ministerial briefing on NCEA suggests the current system does not support pathways into trades; and rebounding tsunami swells still pose a risk. Video / NZ Herald

One person dies after motorbike accident in Pukekohe, South Auckland

One person has died after a motorbike crash in Pukekohe, South Auckland.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray said police were searching for a stolen motorbike in the area when officers spotted it being ridden along Helvetia Rd about 12.20pm.

The police performed a U-turn, trying to signal the rider to stop; however, they sped off.

Police then lost sight of the vehicle, Gray said.