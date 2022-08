One person was taken to hospital after a car crash in Kaiapoi and later died. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a crash in Kaiapoi at the weekend.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Ferry Rd about 3.20am on Sunday.

Ferry Road in Kaiapoi where the car crash happened. Photo / Google Maps

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries, police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.