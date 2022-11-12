One person dead, three seriously injured in East Tamaki overnight

A person has died and three others are recovering from stab and gunshot wounds after an overnight incident in East Tamaki, Auckland.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said three people with serious stab wounds and one person with a serious gunshot wound self-presented at Middlemore Hospital around 4.30am.

“Police can confirm that one of the three who presented with stab wounds has subsequently died from their injuries.

“The other three remain in a serious condition in hospital.”

Va’aelua said earlier enquiries had identified that the incident took place in a car park off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area.

“We are in the early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently cordoned off while an examination takes place.

“Police are seeking any witnesses to come forward as we work to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone who was in the area or had any information which might be relevant has been asked to contact police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.