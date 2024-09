Police say inquiries are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Hato Hone St John said they received a call about the incident in Swannanoa.

This comes after the death of a child in a quad bike rollover accident in Ngatea, Waikato on Saturday.

According to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter’s weekend mission report the incident was reported to emergency services at 3.22pm.

“Crew tasked to Ngatea to assist a child involved in a quad bike rollover accident,” the report said.

“Unfortunately, the child died and crew returned to base.”