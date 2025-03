Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed at White House and three badly injured after ‘altercation involving neighbours’ in South Auckland.

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike near Loburn

The crash occurred at the intersection of Birch Hill Rd and Yaxley’s Rd, Loburn, Waimakariri District, police said.

Emergency services responded around 1pm.

“One person was located in a critical condition but was unable to be resuscitated, and sadly died at the scene.”

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.