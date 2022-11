The crash involved two vehicles. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is dead and four others are seriously injured following a crash in Taupō.

A police media spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash happened on the East Taupō Arterial of State Highway 1, north of Centennial Drive, at 9.10pm yesterday.

The four people who sustained serious injuries were taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Road closures were in place while the Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.