The road was closed between Market Rd and Cornwall Park Ave and motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
Fire and Emergency earlier told the Herald two trucks were on the scene after a crash where a single vehicle rolled on Great South Rd.
“One person is trapped. We have stabilised the vehicle and are attempting an extraction.”
A witness told the Herald the vehicle was speeding and flew off the road, crashing through the barrier at a church.
“Luckily not hitting any pedestrians or vehicles or even the street sign.
“It flipped mid-air and landed upside down in the ditch.”
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, said police.
