Emergency services were called to a central Auckland suburb following a serious single-vehicle crash. Police confirmed this morning that one person has died.

One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Epsom, central Auckland

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Auckland last night.

Emergency services swarmed to the central suburb of Epsom following the accident.

“Sadly, despite best efforts, one person died at the scene,” police said.

Emergency services were alerted to yesterday’s crash on Great South Rd about 6.45pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.”