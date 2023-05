Police were called to the crash site at 3.10pm.

14 May, 2023 05:10 AM Quick Read

One person has died following a crash this afternoon between a car and a cyclist in Temple View, Hamilton.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 23 about 3.10pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.