One person dead following crash near Whatawhata, Waikato

One person has died after multiple crashes this evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata, Waikato this morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 7am.

One person died at the scene and two other people received injuries.

Officers investigating the matter are asking to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident unfold.

They want to hear from anyone who may have video footage, including dashcam footage, from any vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the crash that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’ and referencing event number P054392063.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, one person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 2 in the settlement of Nūhaka in Hawke’s Bay.

The crash was reported about 2.35pm.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, reports suggest one person is in critical condition and two in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 24 in the village of Te Poi, Waikato.

Three ambulances and four first-response units attended the crash after it was reported about 3.05pm.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays, and diversions are in place on Davidson Road and Te Poi Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.