One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Whakatāne.

Police were called to the incident on Mottram Rd in Nukuhou North at about 2.30 this afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

One person died as a result of the crash and one other sustained serious injuries.

Mottram Rd is now closed and diversions are in place, motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.