Cambridge Road in Levin is closed while the serious crash unit investigates. Photo / File

A person has died after a serious crash in Levin early this morning.

The crash happened on Cambridge St about 2.30am.

One person died at the scene.

Cambridge St is closed while the serious crash unit investigates.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.