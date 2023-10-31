One person dead after Dunedin house fire

Highcliff Rd in Dunedin has been cordoned off as emergency services attend an apparent house fire. Photo / Craig Baxter

One person has died following a house fire in Highcliff Rd this morning, police have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to the scene of the fire in Andersons Bay at about 9.20am.

A heavy police presence, alongside firefighters and St John ambulance crew, could all be seen at the address by about 9.35am.

The road was closed and police cleared onlookers from the scene, near Andersons Bay School.

Firefighters could be seen rushing into the building as smoke poured from the windows.

Paramedics appeared to bring a person to a waiting ambulance as more police arrived on the scene.

Road closures remain in place and parents of Andersons Bay School pupils have been asked to collect their children from the Jeffrey St entrance, rather than from Highcliff Rd at the end of the school day.

Police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.