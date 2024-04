A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shocks New York, changes in NCEA delayed until 2028, an increased police presence in Manwatu following an incident yesterday and Apple axes over 600 jobs. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died in a crash in the Waipa District.

The single-vehicle crash on Ellicott Road, Parawera was reported to police at 7.35pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said initial enquiries suggest the crash may have occurred earlier in the day.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.