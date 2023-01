Hunua Rd is closed after one person died in a single-vehicle crash in Hunua, Auckland, this morning. Photo / File

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hunua, Auckland, this morning.

The crash on Hunua Rd was reported about 10.40am and the only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, a statement from police said.

Hunua Rd is now closed between John Hill and Lockwood Rds, with diversions in place.

The police’s serious crash unit would examine the scene and investigations into the circumstances of the incident would follow.