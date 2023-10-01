A person was critically injured when a vehicle hit them in Riverhead this morning.

The incident, on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, was reported to police around 10.55am.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident with one ambulance, one helicopter and two rapid response vehicles.

The ambulance officers treated and transported one patient in critical condition to Auckland City Hospital, by ambulance.

Police also said initial indications suggest that one person has received critical injuries.

Roadblocks are currently in place on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, between Riverhead Rd and Riverhead Pt Drive.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or take an alternate route where possible as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.







