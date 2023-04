Motorists are asked to avoid the area is possible.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area is possible.

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 2 in the settlement of Nūhaka in Hawke’s Bay.

The crash was reported about 2.35pm.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.