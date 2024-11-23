Police are investigating after one person was left in critical condition following an altercation in Hamilton East this morning.

Police responded to reports of a group fighting at a residential address on Firth St at about 11.30am.

“One person was located in a critical condition and has been transported to Waikato Hospital,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police are speaking with several people believed to be involved and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“A scene examination will be conducted.”