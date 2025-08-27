Advertisement
One person critical after two-vehicle crash in Chartwell, Hamilton

NZ Herald
Multiple injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Paul Crescent and Holland Road in Hamilton.

Two people have been seriously injured and one is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager told the Herald crews received multiple calls about 7.57pm about a car on fire.

“We sent crews from Hamilton City and Chartwell,

