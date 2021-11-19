One person badly burnt in South Auckland house fire

Ambulance teams took three people to Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Ambulance teams took three people to Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Fire crews have put out a blaze at an Auckland home that left one person seriously hurt from burns.

The badly hurt person was taken to Middlemore Hospital along with two others in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

Fire crews were earlier called to the fire on Gordon Rd in Papatoetoe at 7.15am.

The firefighters found the property "well involved in fire" when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The response included three crews in attendance, two from Papatoetoe and one from Mangere.

"The fire is now extinguished and one crew is in attendance monitoring," the spokesman said.