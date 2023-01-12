Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One person airlifted to hospital after water incident at Lake Ruataniwha, Canterbury

NZ Herald
Quick Read
One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital following a water-related incident at a lake near Twizel in Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital following a water-related incident at a lake near Twizel in Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital following a water-related incident at a lake near Twizel in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Lake Ruataniwha in the Mackenzie Basin about 3.30pm Thursday.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

It was understood a child was injured. A witness on the scene told Stuff he saw emergency services help a young child before police asked him to launch his boat elsewhere.

St John sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor to the scene before the person was flown to hospital in a critical condition, Stuff reported.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The lake was created as part of the Waitaki hydroelectric dam project and is home to the Maadi Cup secondary school regatta.


Latest from New Zealand