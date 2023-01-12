One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital following a water-related incident at a lake near Twizel in Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital following a water-related incident at a lake near Twizel in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Lake Ruataniwha in the Mackenzie Basin about 3.30pm Thursday.

It was understood a child was injured. A witness on the scene told Stuff he saw emergency services help a young child before police asked him to launch his boat elsewhere.

St John sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor to the scene before the person was flown to hospital in a critical condition, Stuff reported.

The lake was created as part of the Waitaki hydroelectric dam project and is home to the Maadi Cup secondary school regatta.



