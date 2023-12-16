The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road is expected to be blocked while officers examine the scene. Photo / NZME

One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in the Auckland suburb of Parnell this afternoon.

A police statement said emergency services were notified around 4.30pm of the collision, which happened between Gibraltar and Birdwood Crescents.

“The police Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and the road is expected to be blocked very shortly while officers examine the scene.”

A St John statement said one patient was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition at 4.26pm.

“One ambulance, two rapid response units, and a manager were sent to the scene.”