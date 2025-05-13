Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

One NZ manager made redundant while on maternity leave says company wrong to sack her

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Tanya Winson was made redundant by her employer while on maternity leave. Winson claims the redundancy process was unfair and is seeking legal advice.
  • Tanya Winson worked for One NZ as an IT manager when she went on maternity leave.
  • She says the company’s reasons for making her redundant while on leave were unlawful.
  • One NZ says it managed the redundancy process fairly and in line with the law.
  • Winson is taking One NZ to the Employment Relations Authority.

A high-performing former executive at One NZ says she is taking her old employer to the Employment Relations Authority after she was made redundant while on maternity leave.

Tanya Winson, 44, was employed as a information and communication technology (ICT) manager for One NZ, previously known

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand