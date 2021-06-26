One lucky punter wins $13 million Powerball and Division 1 jackpot

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One lucky New Plymouth punter is $13 million richer tonight after they won both Powerball and First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Merrilands, and it means tonight is the twelfth Powerball win already this year.

It comes just three weeks after a Hamilton player won $16.5 million with Powerball First Division.

The winning numbers drawn at 8pm tonight were 26, 1, 11, 32, 2, 6.

The bonus ball was 10 and the Powerball 3.

There was no other Division 1 winner. Powerball had reached a $12m jackpot before tonight.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Other Powerball wins in 2021

2 January: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

2 January: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

6 January: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

20 January: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

27 February: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

13 March: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

20 March: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

24 March: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

17 April: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

8 May: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

5 June $16.5 million - Hamilton