One killed in glider crash near Omarama

A man has died in a glider crash this afternoon. Photo / 123RF

A man has died in a glider crash near Omarama this afternoon.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a rescue helicopter crew from Dunedin found the crashed glider and had informed police the pilot did not survive the crash.

Other gliders in the air at the time of the crash alerted emergency services. The crashed glider was found at about 2.45pm, but police were unable to confirm the exact location.

Police are trying to locate the pilot's next of kin, Woodbridge said.

Police were also working with Gliding New Zealand, the Omarama Gliding Club and Search and Rescue and more details would be released when they were available, he said.

Omarama Station owner Richard Subtil confirmed the glider had crashed on his 12,000ha property, but he was unable to provide any further details.