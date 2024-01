Police were notified of a crash in Tāneatua this afternoon.

A car has crashed into a Tāneatua power pole, blocking State Highway 2.

A police spokeswoman said one person received minor injuries. It was notified of a crash on State Highway 2 just after 3.30pm.

The road was blocked and she advised motorists to avoid the area.

Horizon Networks’ website reported an unplanned power outage in Taneatua affecting 73 properties at 3.40pm.