One in hospital after apartment fire in central Christchurch

One person is in hospital with smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Christchurch. Image / Google

A person is in hospital after a fire at an apartment building in central Christchurch overnight.

Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze in an apartment on Manchester St, near the intersection with Gloucester St, about 1am.

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a result.

The fire was put out by the inbuilt sprinkler system, authorities said.

The damage to the apartment does not appear to be severe, Fire and Emergency NZ said, but the apartment involved and others in the building may have water damage.

Firefighters have since left the scene and a fire investigator is due to return this morning to determine the circumstances of blaze.