One in custody, road diversions after serious Matatā incident

Road closure near Matatā after a serious incident. Image / Google Maps

A person has been taken into custody after a emergency services responded to a serious incident near Matatā in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the incident at the intersection of Flax Rd and Matatā Rd around 3.50pm.

The road is closed with diversions

