One dead, two injured in north Canterbury crash

The collision, involving two cars, occurred on Mouse Point Rd in Hurunui. Photo / NZME file

A north Canterbury road will be closed for at least two hours after a serious crash, which killed one person and injured two others.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred on Mouse Point Rd in Hurunui.

One person died as a result of the crash at about 8am today, while another two people were rushed to hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

Local police confirmed the Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the incident.

In another crash overnight, a car collided with a lamp post at Turiwhaia Rd near Rangiora just after midnight.

The vehicle’s occupants left the scene.

Police are making inquiries.