One dead, one seriously injured after series of crashes on Auckland roads

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and expect delays. Photo / NZTA

A person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Karaka and several other are injured following a series of crashes on the city's roads this evening.

Police responded to the Karaka crash at the intersection of Lewis Rd and Charles Rd, which occurred about 6.40pm.

One person was confirmed dead.

"Police extends their sincere condolences to the person's family and loved ones.

"One other person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital. Two others were uninjured in the crash."

The intersection of Lewis Rd and Charles Rd remains blocked, and is likely to be closed to traffic for some time.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area altogether.

"Police will be making inquiries into what has occurred on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course."

Emergency services also responded this evening to a collision involving a cyclist and a bus on Bairds Rd in Ōtara.



The crash was reported to police about 5.15pm.

The cyclist has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Bairds Rd, between Sandbrook Ave and Preston Rd, was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Traffic management was in place.

Another serious crash earlier this evening blocked the two southbound lanes on State Highway 20 at Massey Rd on-ramp. The crash was reported just after 6pm.

Motorists were warned to expect delays.

"Prepare to zip-merge onto the left shoulder past the scene. Please drive with care and expect delays, or consider an alternative route."

NZTA tweeted at 7.10pm to say the crash was now cleared.

"Expect delays as congestion begins to ease."