Emergency services were called to the home on Waitaanga Rd at 8am yesterday.

Police are treating a fire in the Ruapehu District that left one dead as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told Stuff the property was “very remote” and the house had been “totally destroyed”.

A scene guard is in place while police continue to examine the scene.

The deceased, who will be sent to Palmerston North for a post-mortem examination, is being identified by police.