The road has reopened this morning following a scene examination. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35 Tirohanga, near Ōpōtiki.

Police were notified of the crash about 5:37pm Wednesday and the person died at the

scene.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.