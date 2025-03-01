Advertisement
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Auckland

NZ Herald
One person died in a single-vehicle crash along Alfriston-Ardmore Road. Image/ Google Maps

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Auckland on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the accident on Alfriston-Ardmore Road, Ardmore, about 8.50pm.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

