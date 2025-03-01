One dead in single-vehicle crash near Auckland

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Auckland on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to the accident on Alfriston-Ardmore Road, Ardmore, about 8.50pm.
Police confirmed one person died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
