Police attended the incident at a private property in Lower Hutt. Photo / File

One person is dead and another was hospitalised after they were hit by a car in a Lower Hutt garage last night.

Emergency services were called to a private property in the Hutt at 6.30pm after two people were struck by a moving car in a garage, a police spokeswoman said.

“Tragically, one of the people was critically injured and passed away a short time later.”

The other person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.