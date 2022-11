Man behind bank hostage drama faces court, the biggest sale event is here and midterms come down to three States in the latest New Zealand Herald headline. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died in a housetruck fire on the West Coast.

Police were called to the fire on Wangapeka Rd in Little Wanganui, 77km north of Westport, at 2.15am today.

“One person has died,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Inquiries are under way by Police and FENZ investigators into the cause of the fire.”