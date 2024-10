One person has died after a house fire in Porirua.

One person has died after a house fire in Porirua.

One person died and another was injured in a house fire in Whitby, Porirua in the early hours of this morning.

A dog also died during the blaze on Lanyon Pl.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the death and said crews were sent out at 2.30am after multiple calls.

At least six fire trucks were sent to the scene and police were also assisting.