A body has been discovered in the water near a boat ramp in south Auckland.

Police said they attended an incident in Drury this afternoon where a person was found dead.

The body was found in the water by a member of the public after 2.30pm, a police spokesperson told the Herald.

The death will be referred to the coroner.