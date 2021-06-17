One dead in crash near Puhoi, motorists warned to expect long delays

One person has died and two have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Puhoi, north of Auckland.
Emergency services responded to a crash involving a truck and vehicle near Mahurangi West Rd just before 10am today.
The sole occupant in one of the three vehicles involved died at the scene.
A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were sent to the crash and transported two patients in a moderate condition to North Shore Hospital.
SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth is closed and Waka Kotahi NZTA is that warning long detours will be required.
Diversions remain in place at Woodcocks Rd and Puhoi Rd.
Motorists should either delay their journey or allow extra time, an NZTA tweet said.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said crews from Warkworth, Puhoi and Silverdale attended the crash and helped free one person who was trapped.
One motorist commented on social media that they could see the fire service, two ambulances and several police vehicles at the scene.