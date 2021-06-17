One dead in crash near Puhoi, motorists warned to expect long delays

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a truck between Puhoi and Warkworth. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a truck between Puhoi and Warkworth. Photo / File

One person has died and two have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Puhoi, north of Auckland.

Emergency services responded to a crash involving a truck and vehicle near Mahurangi West Rd just before 10am today.

The sole occupant in one of the three vehicles involved died at the scene.

UPDATE 2:05PM

This section of #SH1 remains closed currently with a long detour in place. Vehicle recovery is well underway and contractors are hopeful of reopening lanes prior to the evening peak period this afternoon. ^TPhttps://t.co/Foi4zwC39p — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 17, 2021

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were sent to the crash and transported two patients in a moderate condition to North Shore Hospital.

SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth is closed and Waka Kotahi NZTA is that warning long detours will be required.

Diversions remain in place at Woodcocks Rd and Puhoi Rd.

SH1 PUHOI TO WARKWORTH - ROAD CLOSED - 10:20AM

A serious crash has closed #SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth. Long detours will be required. Delay your journey or allow extra time: https://t.co/3BIIp92vdl ^LB pic.twitter.com/L9ArNJ6mmp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 16, 2021

Motorists should either delay their journey or allow extra time, an NZTA tweet said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said crews from Warkworth, Puhoi and Silverdale attended the crash and helped free one person who was trapped.

One motorist commented on social media that they could see the fire service, two ambulances and several police vehicles at the scene.