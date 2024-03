Our biggest boozing regions revealed, the pivotal decision weighing on Te Papa and Kāinga Ora is called on for tougher treatment of antisocial tenants in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a vehicle in Northland this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the crash on West Coast Rd, Te Kōpuru, in the Kaipara District about 3.07pm.

“Sadly the pedestrian died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

West Coast Rd remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.