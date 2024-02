A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle east of Eketāhuna this morning. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle this morning, east of Eketāhuna.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Route 52, between Pori and Pa Valley Rds, in Alfredton about 10am this morning.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

“A scene examination has taken place and the road is now open,” police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.