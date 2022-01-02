One dead in crash in Waikato with power lines down

The crash happened in the Waikato this afternoon. Photo / Google

A person has died following a crash on a rural road in the Waikato.

"The crash was in the vicinity of Monckton Rd and Mellsop Rd," police said in a statement.

"The road remains blocked in both directions as power lines were brought down, and it is likely to be closed to traffic for some time."

Police confirmed a person had died following the single-vehicle crash, and advised motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area altogether.

Smoke could be seen rising from the site of the crash that brought down power lines across the road, and a small fire had started.

Emergency services were called to the site of the crash on Arapuni Rd between Putaruru and Te Awamutu at about 2.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said there was someone trapped in the vehicle when it attended the incident.

"There is a subsequent fire next to the vehicle," she said.

An eyewitness reported seeing a lot of smoke.

"I can see it from my house. Lost power which means we have no water as well. I hope they are okay. Lots of smoke," Jennifer Flintoff wrote on Facebook.

The fatality takes the holiday roll toll to 12.

It follows the death of a motorcyclist who died after coming off the road in Northland just after midnight.

The male rider died at the scene on State Highway 12 in Kaihu around 12.20am.

A motorcycle passenger received moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital for treatment.

The Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period finishes at 6am on Wednesday.