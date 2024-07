A person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH1 in Himatangi about 1am. Photo / NZME

A person has been killed in a crash in the Manawatū-Whanganui region overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, involving two vehicles, on State Highway 1 in Himatangi about 1am.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene. The circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

A spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit remains at the site this morning and motorists in the area are advised that the road will be closed for some time, as officers carry out their work.