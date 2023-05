28 May, 2023 08:21 AM Quick Read

One person has died in a crash in Ngaere, Stratford this afternoon.

At 4.10pm, police received reports of a crash between a ute and truck and trailer unit at the intersection of SH3 and Cheal Rd.

One of the drivers died at the scene.

The other driver has moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.