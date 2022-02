Factory Road remains closed between Springfield Road and Rise Road. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a serious crash in Temuka, Timaru, on Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at around 4.30pm and a police spokesperson said the vehicle had gone into a ditch on Factory Rd.

A second person received moderate injuries in the crash.

Factory Rd remains closed between Springfield Rd and Rise Rd. Police are also asking motorists to continue to follow traffic management in place.